Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.48) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.39) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.39) to GBX 480 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.39) to GBX 490 ($6.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 470.63 ($6.40).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 422.25 ($5.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The company has a market capitalization of £55.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 263.50 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 442.35 ($6.02). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 398.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 367.17.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

