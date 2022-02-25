Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $29.79. 10,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,320. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 461,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after buying an additional 374,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 276,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 117,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 83,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

