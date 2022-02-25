Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of CO stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $514.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.
