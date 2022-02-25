Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of CO stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $514.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the third quarter valued at $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

