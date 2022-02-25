Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,895 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.13% of Global-e Online worth $115,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at $1,020,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 37.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at $424,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Global-e Online Profile (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.