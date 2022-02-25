Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Price Up 7%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.88. Approximately 14,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 957,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

GSL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $946.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

