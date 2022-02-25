Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Trading Down 3.5%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 785,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,107,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.