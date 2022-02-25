Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG) Stock Price Down 2%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.31. Approximately 307,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 282,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09.

