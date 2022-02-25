GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFS. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Cowen began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.91.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

GFS traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,203,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36. GlobalFoundries has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth $1,657,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth $9,164,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth $28,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About GlobalFoundries (Get Rating)

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.