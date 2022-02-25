Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Releases Earnings Results

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), RTT News reports. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 185,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.03.
A number of research firms recently commented on GSAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Globalstar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
