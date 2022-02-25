Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Releases Earnings Results

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), RTT News reports. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 185,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Globalstar by 629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 17.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 155,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

