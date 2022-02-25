Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.160-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.02 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.10.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE:GLOB traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,948. Globant has a 12-month low of $191.92 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Globant by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.