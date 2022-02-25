Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.98. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 264,372 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter.
About Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globus Maritime (GLBS)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.