Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.98. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 264,372 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.