Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
CVE GSV opened at C$2.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of C$1.81 and a 1 year high of C$3.85.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
See Also
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.