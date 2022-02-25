Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after buying an additional 375,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after buying an additional 140,723 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 166.8% during the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 221,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 138,647 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 863.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 151,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 135,809 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. 5,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

