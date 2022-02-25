Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 475 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

