Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 64,711 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLPT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 829,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $829,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

