Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 60,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,492 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Unitil during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Unitil by 68.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Unitil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $786.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Unitil Profile (Get Rating)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.