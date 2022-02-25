Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 218,772 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 229.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,772 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of LexinFintech worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,166,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after buying an additional 956,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after buying an additional 461,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 1,657.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 325,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 267,188 shares during the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

Shares of LX stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $664.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

About LexinFintech (Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

