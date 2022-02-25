Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

