Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,321 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of HealthStream worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HealthStream by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $614.51 million, a P/E ratio of 84.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.