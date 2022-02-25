Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 81,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 95,376 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $328.96 million, a PE ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

