Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $13.74 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $616.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

