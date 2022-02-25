Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.34% of Gores Holdings VII worth $15,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,105,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,900,000. Bain Capital Credit LP increased its position in Gores Holdings VII by 6,154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 997,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 981,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,005,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSEV opened at $9.74 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

