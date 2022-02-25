Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price for the company.

Get Grab alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRAB stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. 25,180,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,069,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19. Grab has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

About Grab (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.