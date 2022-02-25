Grafenia (LON:GRA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.41

Grafenia Plc (LON:GRA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.35 ($0.07). Grafenia shares last traded at GBX 5.35 ($0.07), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £6.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41.
Grafenia Company Profile (LON:GRA)
Featured Articles
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Grafenia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafenia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.