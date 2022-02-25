Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) PT Raised to C$1.75

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at C$1.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.99. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09. The company has a market cap of C$671.88 million and a PE ratio of -7.75.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

