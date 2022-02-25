Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $916.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

