Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.61% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $40,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 180.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 135.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSBC. Piper Sandler downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $59.86 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $798.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

About Great Southern Bancorp (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

