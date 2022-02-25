Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

GWB opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 41.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 156,878 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,067,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,114,000 after acquiring an additional 296,674 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,274,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,480,000 after buying an additional 311,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,830,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,927,000 after buying an additional 198,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

