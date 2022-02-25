Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.63.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a market cap of $915.49 million, a P/E ratio of -77.94 and a beta of 0.86. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,300. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 87.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,962,000 after buying an additional 2,743,268 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth $43,876,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth $39,525,000. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth $25,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.