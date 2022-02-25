Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 54,706 shares.The stock last traded at $145.13 and had previously closed at $152.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.71. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after acquiring an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,847 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

