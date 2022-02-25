Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 31,088 shares.The stock last traded at $211.32 and had previously closed at $207.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.23 and its 200-day moving average is $195.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after buying an additional 226,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,493,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after buying an additional 75,052 shares during the period. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

