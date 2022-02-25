Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Shares of Grupo Simec stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Grupo Simec has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $31.73.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

