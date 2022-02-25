Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $165.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.50.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $169.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $471,641.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.