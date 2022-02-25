Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $165.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.50.
Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $169.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.66.
In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $471,641.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
