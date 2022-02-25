Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Up 9.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $65.25 and last traded at $65.11. Approximately 26,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,285,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.
The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS.
GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Guardant Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Guardant Health by 15.0% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Guardant Health by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,198,000 after purchasing an additional 818,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.66.
Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
