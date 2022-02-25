Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 668 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 292,423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 254,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $133.62 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.70 and a fifty-two week high of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.69.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.