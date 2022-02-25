Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 87,714 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,714 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 896,806 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 771,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 472,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 357,525 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $68,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,345 shares of company stock worth $570,793. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

