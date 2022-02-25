Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 3,400 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in SunPower were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 12.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 15.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWR stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. 91,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

SPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

