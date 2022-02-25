Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.55. 23,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.50. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,795 shares of company stock worth $20,813,293. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

