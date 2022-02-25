Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Itron were worth $22,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 55.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113,994 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Itron by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Itron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 982,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Itron by 6.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after acquiring an additional 179,061 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITRI traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $54.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,321 shares of company stock valued at $512,650. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

