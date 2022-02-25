Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $10.05 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,066,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $64,964,000 after purchasing an additional 273,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $88.78. 164,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,742,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

