Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $73.06 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,357 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $73,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $148.46. The company had a trading volume of 119,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,837. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.58 and a 200-day moving average of $122.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $148.35. The stock has a market cap of $262.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

