Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP stock traded up $8.10 on Friday, hitting $297.46. 6,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.38 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.52 and a 200-day moving average of $292.45.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

