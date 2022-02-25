Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $107.08. 138,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,439. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average is $89.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $116.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

