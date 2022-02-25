Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,843 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.6% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $294.42. The company had a trading volume of 777,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,651,301. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

