Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 615 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.79. The company had a trading volume of 682,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,252,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.50. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

