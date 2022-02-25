Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. KLA makes up 3.2% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after acquiring an additional 42,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.73 and a 200-day moving average of $376.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

