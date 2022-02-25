Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys 15,015 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 129.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Western Union by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after buying an additional 424,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

