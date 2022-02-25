Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Black Knight by 235.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Black Knight by 2.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.