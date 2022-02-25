Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $685,000 Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP decreased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,807 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,073,000 after purchasing an additional 542,684 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,278,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,618,000 after purchasing an additional 976,603 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,635 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and sold 87,000 shares worth $3,686,930. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Shares of AZEK opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.90. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

