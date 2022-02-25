Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 100.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after acquiring an additional 771,865 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 41.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,763,000 after acquiring an additional 474,234 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $35,200,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.59. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

